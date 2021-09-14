The Yellowknife Day Care Association has sent home children and teachers and will be closing its downtown location after a positive test for COVID-19.

The daycare’s board of directors made the announcement to member families in a Facebook post on Sept. 14.

“The children and teachers in that classroom were sent home right away, and as a precautionary measure the YKDA board of directors will be closing the daycare and after-school programs for the remainder of the week effective at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14,” reads the notice.

Marine Voskanyan, executive director of the daycare, said she was unable to speak to Yellowknifer when reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon as she was taking emergency phone calls and communicating with parents.

The notice says the daycare hopes to open again next week.

“The YKDA will notify member families as soon as possible if it becomes clear that an extended closure is necessary, and otherwise will confirm on Sunday, Sept. 19 that the daycare and after-school programs will be resuming for the week of Sept. 20,” reads the statement.