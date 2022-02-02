Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, the territory’s medical director, will be leaving the leadership position in little over a month.

Pegg has been serving in the most senior leadership role at the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA) since taking over from Dr. Sarah Cook in November 2020.

David Maguire, spokesperson for the NTHSSA, confirmed this week that Pegg will remain on the job until March 4.

“In the interim, we are working to staff this important position and will be posting this opportunity in the coming days,” Maguire said.

The health authority was asked why the senior medical doctor is leaving and whether there were any efforts to retain her, but Maguire refused comment on personnel matters.

“It would be inappropriate to share matters related to an employee’s personal situation,” he said. “What we will say is that Dr. Pegg is departing for personal reasons and has expressed that she would have liked to extend her tenure as the medical (director).”

For much of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pegg, along with chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola, has been the public face of territorial health response and has provided operational updates, including the work of health teams, testing and nursing support efforts, impacts on Stanton Territorial Hospital and vaccine rollouts.

The role includes providing direction related to medical staff and services across the NWT health system.

“We do want to recognize the great work and steadfast leadership Dr. Pegg has provided in her time with us,” Maguire said. “She has been an important member of our team and provided strong leadership for our medical practitioners while also dedicating significant time to public communications and information sharing with residents so they can understand the complexities of the pandemic and how the health system has responded to it. She will be missed.”

Maguire said the health authority plans to open the position to competition across the country and will update residents when a successor has been chosen.

“We do not intend to have a vacancy in the role,” Maguire said. “If the competition is not successful before Dr. Pegg’s departure, an acting territorial medical director would be identified and we will ensure a transition period for this individual or the incumbent, if the competition is successful.”

Pegg could not commit to an interview before the end of this week.