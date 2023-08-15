Jane Dragon, Richard Van Camp and Suzette Montreuil have been announced as the 2022 recipients of the Order of the Northwest Territories.

Dragon, of Fort Smith, was selected for her contributions in education. She is acknowledged for her dedication to social causes, volunteerism, cultural activism and creating one-of-a-kind resources for students and youth with groups such as FOXY, where she also serves as a resident Elder. She holds Queen Elizabeth medals and was inducted into the NWT Education Hall of Fame. She is a certified school community counsellor and Chipewyan language teacher. The NWT Legislative Assembly notes that she has impacted thousands of youth.

Van Camp, who also hails from Fort Smith, was nominated for his work in arts and culture. He has published more than 20 books and mentored young writers through readings and workshops across the North. He helped build the inventory of made-in-the-North reading material, collaborating with the NWT Literacy Council and the Department of Education, Culture and Employment. The NWT Legislative Assembly describes him as a pivotal figure in enhancing Indigenous representation.

Suzette Montreuil of Yellowknife was nominated for her work in social justice. She co-founded Alternatives North and has achievements from professional roles and volunteerism, striving for improved conditions in all communities in the NWT. Her accolades include the NWT Wise Woman Award, Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal and Prix Jeanne-Dube. She is an honorary member of the Association Canadienne d’Education de la Langue Francaise. The Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly say she is consistently demonstrating dedication to social betterment.

The induction ceremony will take place in fall 2023.

The Order of the Northwest Territories was established in 2013 to recognize those who have served with great distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour benefiting the people of the NWT or elsewhere. Members of the Order can use the initials “O.N.W.T.” after their name and wear the insignia of the order as decoration.

The next nomination period will be in the spring of 2024.