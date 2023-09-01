NWT evacuees, who have been “herded like livestock” should return under a coordinated effort by numerous levels of government and aid organizations, Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine says.

“The Government of the Northwest Territories’ process has demonstrated a lack of efficient tracking of all the evacuated persons from the NWT who are scattered across Western Canada,” the Dene Nation stated in a Friday morning news release. “Transparency is vital, as there is a dire need for communication through a coordinated effort.”

Antoine said the evacuation process has been likened to “the forceful removal and displacement of Indigenous persons since contact with colonizers.” He added that communication and information have been sparse.

“Some have been without basics like food, and safe shelter and are under great financial stress. Many with health and wellness issues have also not been supported resulting in persons being further displaced and missing,” the Dene national chief stated, noting that Elders, those without identifying documents and individuals in need of interpretation/translation have been among the most affected.

The Dene Nation is calling for a coordinated response with the Canadian Red Cross, Government of the NWT, Akaitcho, Tlicho, Dehcho, Sahtu, Gwich’in, Metis and Inuvialuit leaders — with the city governments and those of B.C., Alberta, Yukon and Manitoba and where the bulk of citizens have been relocated.

“Our obligation is to advocate for the safety, protection and health of our people and the essential basic needs with the transition when they return home. The Dene Nation sees the dire need for a coordinated response to support and assist our people,” said Antoine, who is calling upon the Canadian Red Cross office to provide the support to outline the services and challenges of serving the needs of evacuees during this wildfire catastrophe.

Antoine added, “The greatest achievements have been by our own people, community members, community and regional governments, our neighbours and friends who have stepped forward to provide the basic needs of evacuees. For this, we extend our appreciation and thanks for sharing what you have with those in need.”

The news release concludes: “There is a requirement for transparent, clear processes for our communities and regional governments and agencies to have a coordinated list of all who are displaced, where they are, and the clear and detailed plan of how they will be returned home. Our obligation is to advocate for the health and safety of our people. The Government of the NWT has demonstrated their need for assistance. The Dene Nation is calling for a coordinated strategy to help and assist the basic needs, health, and safety of all our peoples who live in the Northwest Territories.”