The GNWT launched its “Drive to 75 per cent” program Aug. 5 to reach a 75-per cent rate of full vaccination for residents, the Department of Health and Social Services (HSS) said in a news release.

The campaign will involve additional vaccine clinic opportunities and ongoing promotions throughout August.

The drive is aimed at boosting protection for residents and communities as the fall respiratory illness season approaches and as the COVID-19 Delta variant further spreads across Canada.

The 75-per cent vaccination target is the minimum the GNWT seeks to ensure better protection, HSS noted.

Vaccine supplies have been made available in every NWT community, with access made easier through the introduction of the online COVID Vaccine Request Form. Residents can request vaccination or information about the vaccines.

SEE MORE: COVID Vaccine and Information Requests

Communities that are served by rotational healthcare providers can request vaccine and be added to a list for the next visit.

Health Minister Julie Green said that as the NWT moves to further relax public health measures, the importance of vaccinations becomes even more important.

“Getting a vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk, both of severe health outcomes and of being a transmitter of COVID-19. A simple shot can help you protect yourself, your loved ones and your community,” she said.

But as COVID-19 restrictions are eased the likelihood of more COVID-19 cases occurring in the NWT increases, along with the risk of outbreaks among unvaccinated individuals, the GNWT said.

The NWT’s full vaccination rate is at 72 per cent and at 77 per cent for partial vaccination, according to the latest data from the COVID-19 Dashboard.