The driver of a motor vehicle was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital following a single-vehicle accident on 49 Street on Tuesday, according to the RCMP.

No one else was hurt, and the driver was alone in the vehicle. According to witnesses cited by the RCMP, the vehicle sped down 49 Street, hitting a tree and drove over a parking rail on the 4500 block before coming to a stop.

The RCMP confirmed on Wednesday morning that the male driver was hospitalized “to be assessed for unknown injuries.”

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the incident. Charges are expected to be laid against the driver.