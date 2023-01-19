RCMP responded to a vehicle theft and multiple break and enters overnight Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle was still at large as of Thursday morning.

The downtown business where the motor vehicle was taken at close to 7:30 p.m. provided the detachment with video surveillance footage and investigators were able to identify a suspect.

Just before midnight on the same day, officers responded to a report of a break and enter at an apartment building on 52 Avenue, which resulted in another theft.

“G” Division Forensic Identification Section attended while “G” Division Police Dog Services and police officers searched the area for suspect(s).

Almost two hours later at approximately 2 a.m., a subsequent break and enter was reported at an apartment building on 49 Street. It was determined by investigators that the building had been entered in a similar fashion as the last break-in at the apartment building on 52 Avenue, and several items were stolen from there as well.

One hour later, at approximately 3 a.m., officers with the Behchoko RCMP detachment located the stolen vehicle near the Sportsplex Centre in Behchoko. They conducted a traffic stop, and the stolen vehicle was pulled over. The driver fled on foot and the only passenger in the vehicle was arrested.

Behchoko RCMP immediately began a search for the fleeing driver with assistance from “G” Division Police Dog Services.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered the stolen property relating to the aforementioned break and enters in Yellowknife.

Charges of possession of stolen property are pending against the passenger. The driver of the stolen vehicle, who has been identified, has not yet been found but is pending arrest.

Yellowknife RCMP asks anyone who may have information about these incidents to contact them at 669-1111 or the Behchoko RCMP at 392-1111

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477