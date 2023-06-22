A stolen truck complaint turned into a drug bust after community members in Fort McPherson took matters into their own hands.

Fort McPherson RCMP were told about a stolen vehicle at approximately 1:15 a.m. June 21. RCMP officers located the stolen truck, but when they attempted to pull the vehicle over the drivers sped the truck up and drove away at a high speed. Because of the safety risk to the public, the officers opted to not pursue the truck.

An unspecified amount of time later, RCMP officers were called to a situation where two males were being swarmed by Fort McPherson residents just outside the community. The group was “aggressively assaulting the two males.”

RCMP de-escalated the situation and arrested the two males, who sustained injuries from the assault. RCMP have opened an investigation. In the stolen vehicle, RCMP found 43 bags of suspected crack cocaine and $2,230 in case.

“We understand the frustrations being voiced. Every crime that is committed has an effect on the community, and it impacts our wider sense of safety,” said officer in charge of the North district Yannick Hamel. “We know people in our communities want to feel safe. No one, however, can operate outside the law to confront those that are believed to be breaking it.

“Police work is extremely complex, our investigations must be conducted justly and fairly, and within the parameters of the law. Our investigations often take time to ensure we have the evidence required to support criminal charges. While the public may want faster outcomes, we cannot circumvent our responsibilities under the law. The RCMP takes every report of crime seriously and we work diligently to be as effective as possible with our resources, and to ensure we are meeting the legal standards required of us that will support successful prosecutions and hold people accountable for their actions.

“Those who attempt to take matters into their own hands outside the legal process put themselves, and their communities, at risk. This includes a very real threat of escalating violence, of serious injury or death and, further exhausting our limited policing resources. These actions can also impede ongoing investigations and evidence gathering, as well as future court proceedings. Anyone involved in vigilante activities risk faces arrest and legal proceedings themselves. There are no quick solutions regarding crime.

“We need communities and citizens to work together with us, legally and safely in order to protect everyone. Please continue to report crime and suspicious behavior, and call the police when there is a threat to public safety.”

Hamel said the best way to help fight crime in the community is to contact your local RCMP detachment or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com — or 911 in the event of an emergency.

Nuno De Sousa and Zachary Sullivan of British Columbia are facing multiple criminal charges, including:

Sec 5(2) CDSA – Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Sec 333.1(1) Theft of truck

Sec 354(1)(a) – Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime

Sec 320.13(1) Dangerous Operations

Sec 320.17 Flight from Police Officer

Sec 430(3) Mischief over $5,000

Sec 145 (5)(a) Fail to Comply (x2)