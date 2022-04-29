A man has been arrested following a drug investigation in Hay River on April 23.

Numerous items were seized, including illegal drugs, firearms and cash exceeding $2,000, after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the South Slave town, the RCMP stated on April 29.

The man is facing charges relating to drug trafficking and firearm offences.

The accused, who is not being identified, has been released on conditions to attend Hay River Territorial Court on June 13.

Police stated that the investigation is continuing and further arrests are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.