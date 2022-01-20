Duane Smith will remain the CEO and Chairman of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation after the sole opponent, Patrick Gruben, withdrew his candidacy.

Smith will serve a four-year term which will begin Jan. 26, his second since being elected in 2016. Election day had been planned for that day with a candidates forum planned for the night before.

Gruben, who has previously served as Chairman of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation, and Smith were the only two people to submit nominations by the Jan. 14 deadline to run for the top spot.

The CEO and Chairperson position of the IRC is elected by the 42 directors of Community Corporations, which were elected by membership in December.