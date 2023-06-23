A local high school student is facing charges of uttering death threats.

Inuvik RCMP say they were called to East Three Secondary School on June 22 after receiving a report from staff that a student was threatening “to carry out an act of violence at the school.”

When RCMP arrived, they located the student, who is 18-years-old, and arrested him. The student’s name has not been released by police.

“Any threat of violence against a school, students or staff is taken very seriously,” said Inuvik RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Jesse Aubin. “We will continue to work with our community partners to keep students and staff safe and provide on-going support throughout this investigation.”

RCMP said the man’s family was cooperating with the investigation and police had seized a number of firearms for sake keeping. Police added that the man was held in custody for court.