Students of East Three Secondary School got a taste of the trades in May.

For a full week, 43 students were able to try their hand at carpentry, welding, electrical wiring, hardressing, cooking and working with technology at the INNOVATE.

“We’ve been doing this in the South Slave for 15 years,” said program head Roger Vail. “We got federal funding to promote it up here.”

Certificates for completion and recognition of the top students of each trade were handed out May 18.

Organized through Aurora College, the program helps connect students with potential careers after graduation.

The entire Grade 9 class was enrolled in the program, while students in Grades 10 to 12 were able to sign up as well.

Now that the students have gotten their hands dirty, they have the option of continuing their work experience by enrolling in the East Three shop program or the Schools North Apprenticeship Program (SNAP.)

Started in 1995, the SNAP enables students 16 years of age or older to work in a trade and earn high school credit at the same time. Students can either pre-apprentice in their work or enter into a full-fledged apprenticeship while still in school.

Subsidies are available for employers too, with up to $8 an hour, or up to $15.20 if the apprentice is a female in a “non-traditional trade.”

Students interested in pursuing a further education in trades through SNAP should reach out to the department of Education, Culture and Employment, which administers the program. A career and education advisor can be reached by email at at CEA@gov.nt.ca or a career development officer can be spoken to at an ECE Service Centre.