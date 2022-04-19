Ecology North’s eventful Earth Week is fast-approaching. It will bring a wide assortment of fun and educational activities for community members of all ages.

Running from April 22 to 28, Ecology North will begin its 2022 Earth Week with a Kickoff: Prayer and Medicine Walk, led by Lila Fraser Erasmus at Somba K’e Park from noon to 1 p.m.

Following that, the organization will host an Electric Vehicle Showcase on the same day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Climate change, biodiversity loss is still a major challenge of our time,” said Dawn Tremblay, executive director of Ecology North. “The Arctic Energy Alliance-partnered events will provide an opportunity to learn about electric bikes and electric vehicles.

“We’re inviting anybody with electric bikes or electric vehicles to kind of come down with your bike or your car, and just to come and chat and learn from each other,” she said.

An e-bike focused question-and-answer meet and greet will take place at the Multiplex parking lot on Sunday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

Furthermore, Wednesday, April 27 will see a Gardening Lunch and Learn, hosted by the Yellowknife’s Farmers Market.

Tremblay noted that Ecology North’s motto and mission is to bring people and knowledge together for a healthy Northern environment.

“So this week is all about celebrating and promoting the healthy Northern environment through activities and learning,” she said. “It’s sort of central to who we are, to be able to bring people together, to learn together, be together and enjoy all the different things together.”

Despite Covid-19 restrictions being lifted within the city, Ecology North is still focused on health and safety at this time.

“They are in-person activities,” Tremblay said. “However, we have emphasized outdoor activities, and (for) the indoor activities, we’re still requesting masks, just to keep everybody safe. But we’re thrilled to be able to see people and meet up again.”

The last day of Ecology North’s Earth Week will bring interested individuals to city hall council chambers, where the City of Yellowknife will provide information regarding current and future waste and recycling initiatives.