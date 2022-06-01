Ecology North’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations are incoming!

“Ecology North is inviting the Yellowknife community to come celebrate 50 years of supporting sound environmental decision-making on an individual, community and regional level,” reads the organizations notice of their big 5-0.

The events will be held this Sunday on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fred Henne Territorial Park’s Day Use Area.

“This will be a free, family-friendly event, featuring live music from the Aurora Fiddle Society, Miranda Currie and Ryan McCord, as well as games for children and youth hosted by Mackenzie Recreation Association. Ecology North is also hosting a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction,” continues Ecology Norths notice.

This 50th anniversary will be a particularly special one as Ecology North will have new attractions to bring people in.

One notable feature being that the organization is hosting a Salvager’s Corner, where items and clothing in usable condition can be dropped off and picked up at the site.

The organization asks that residents who do wish to attend to bring their own bag.

Ecology North is a non-profit organization based in Yellowknife serving the Northwest Territories through its mandate to bring people and knowledge together for a healthy northern environment.

Over the years, Ecology North has grown to focus on delivering integrated education and awareness programming in five areas: climate change mitigation and adaptation, water stewardship, waste reduction, biodiversity conservation, and local food production. Ecology North is taking strides to broaden services for NWT youth, which include developing NWT-based curriculum-tied learning resources and planning leadership conferences and gatherings.

For more information, please visit ecologynorth.ca or email admin@ecologynorth.ca

“Come renew your memberships, share your favourite memory of Ecology North around a fire, and help us celebrate where we started and where we are headed for the next 50 years!”