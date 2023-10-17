The $4,000 fine levelled against Great Slave MLA Katrina Nokleby earlier this month paled in comparison to the pending expulsion of former Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn from the legislative assembly and race may have been a factor, according to Richard Edjericon.

Edjericon, the current MLA for Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh, compared the penalties in the unrelated incidents while addressing his peers in the legislative assembly on Oct. 6.

“It is disheartening to witness and perceive disparity in how misconduct is addressed within our assembly,” he said. “It is important to acknowledge that perception and concerns raised regarding the difference in the outcome of these two cases. The fact that Steve Norn was Indigenous and the member for Great Slave is a non-Indigenous settler is not lost on me and should not be lost on anyone in this assembly.”

Edjericon went on to say that his constituents had reached out to express their concerns, which he was voicing, until Speaker Frederick Blake Jr., cut off his statement in the House.

“We must strive for consistency and fairness in our approach to addressing this conduct regardless of the individual’s background, ethnicity, or political positions… but the basic principle is you can’t have two standards here,” he said.

Nokleby’s fine came after she returned to Yellowknife during the wildfire evacuation in August, which the NWT integrity commissioner found violated the MLA Code of Conduct. The integrity commissioner recommended a fine of $7,500 but that was reduced after MLAs recognized Nokleby’s $3,500 donation to a charity.

Norn resigned from the legislative assembly on Nov. 23, 2021, before he could be ousted from his role as MLA due to violating public health order quarantine rules after he tested positive for Covid-19. Other MLAs also accused him of online harassment.

When contacted by NNSL Media for comment on Nokleby’s punishment and how Edjericon was not permitted to conclude his remarks in the legislature, Norn said, “I think that speaks volumes. As an elected official, you’re not allowed to speak your mind, which seems to be an ongoing theme at the legislative assembly. He (Edjericon) was attempting to speak his truth, and I think the actions (of the legislative assembly) are louder than words.”

In his prepared statement, Edjericon noted that Nokleby was once a cabinet minister but lost that role due to her conduct.

This, Edjericon wrote, “reflects grave concerns that were raised at the time regarding the member for Great Slave’s conduct. It is deeply troubling that such concerns persist to this day and that her behaviour continues to fall short if the standards we expect from MLAs.”

When contacted for comment, the Premier’s office referred the matter to the legislative assembly’s public affairs team, who responded with documents, including the final disposition report into Norn’s public inquiry. Later, a spokesperson sent a message stating, “The legislative assembly will not comment on statements made by Mr. Edjericon.”

Regarding his departure from the legislative assembly, Norn reflected that he “left feeling a sense of clarity and contentment.”

“I felt lighter mentally and freer. I needed a sense of closure, I suppose,” he wrote on social media. “On a side note, I was pleasantly surprised Katrina Nokleby pulled me aside during recess and apologized for her Facebook post about me recently, which I accepted, and she wished the girls and I all the best. My focus is my family.”

As for his future plans, Norn said he will not run for re-election but will instead focus on helping the Dene. However, he encouraged everyone to get out and vote or serve the community.

“I’ve served, I’ve put my body and mind in harms way as a former RCMP officer and public servant, and I think it’s important to give back in any way you can.”