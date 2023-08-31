An Edmonton man is in custody after being arrested for having a handgun and crack cocaine in an Inuvik apartment — the second time he was arrested in a month.

NT RCMP said the man is being held and will be transferred to a prison farther south as Yellowknife is still under evacuation.

“The drugs and firearm seized during the course of this investigation represents a significant disruption in the local drug trade,” said Inuvik detachment commander Sgt. Jesse Aubin. “The Inuvik detachment remains committed to combating the distribution of these harmful substances in our community.”

Police say they first encountered the 28-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, on Aug. 17 during a traffic stop. The man already had a warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody. While searching him, police say they found 13 grams of crack-cocaine and $500 in cash. The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and failing to comply with court conditions, then released for a future court date.

However, on Aug. 30, police received another complaint about a man armed with a handgun in an apartment. Upon their arrival, RCMP noted the man carrying the handgun was the same individual they arrested on Aug. 17. Police searched the man and found more crack cocaine and the obtained a search warrant for the apartment. In the apartment, police located a handgun, 110 grams of crack cocaine and packaging materials. The man is now facing additional drug charges as well as three firearms charges.

Anyone who has information about this incident or any other illegal activity is asked to contact the Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.