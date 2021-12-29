A direct flight from Edmonton to Inuvik has been declared a exposure site.

Anyone who was on Canadian North Flight 5T 244 which departed from Edmonton to Inuvik on Dec. 27 at 7:45 a.m. in rows 15 to 24 must take appropriate Covid-19 precautions, as required by the Public Health Order.

People in rows 15 to 24 who are not fully vaccinated are required to isolate in place for eight days and test for Covid-19 on day 8 before breaking isolation. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is required to self-monitor for 10 days and get tested on day four and/or if symptoms occur.

More flights were added in a public exposure update at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 29.

Anyone who was on Canadian North Flight 244 that departed Inuvik to Norman Wells at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 24 who was in rows 10 to 13 must take legally required safety precautions.

Anyone who was on Canadian North Flight 245 that departed from Inuvik to Norman Wells on Dec. 28 who was in rows 10 to 17 must take legally required safety precautions.

Numbers for Covid-19 cases accurate to 9 a.m. Dec. 29 were released shortly after 2:30 p.m. the same day. There are now two active cases of Covid-19 in the Beaufort Delta, though exactly where has not been published. Fort Smith has eight active cases, the Sahtu region has two, Tłı̨chǫ has three and there are 72 cases in the Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ region.