The death of former Dettah chief Edward Sangris is being deeply felt by people across the Northwest Territories.

“Chief Sangris was a wonderful leader,” Yellowknife Coun. Steve Payne stated soon after the news of Sangris’ death surfaced on Tuesday morning. “I always admired his leadership style. His thoughtful comments and the way he listened to others made it easy to see that he earned the respect and admiration of everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him. His passing is a great loss for this whole territory.

“I only wish I had gotten to spend more time with him.”

There was an immediate outpouring of condolences in response to the Yellowknives Dene First Nation’s announcement of the news on Oct. 31. Within hours, well over 100 people had expressed their sadness and wished the Sangris family well on Facebook.

Several of those who responded were in public office.

“He has dedicated most of his life in leadership roles,” wrote Behchoko Chief Clifford Daniels. “May he be among our past great leaders in the great hall.”

“Sending my thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to the Sangris family along with my gratitude for all of the love, leadership and heart Chief Sangris invested in the North,” said Caitlin Cleveland, the acclaimed MLA for Kam Lake, a district of Yellowknife.

The admiration for Sangris comes as no surprise.

He served four consecutive terms as Dettah chief, holding the post from August 2007 until this past September, when, after guiding his community through the turmoil of the summer’s wildfires, he stepped down due to health issues.

His near-16-year term as a political leader was full of breakthroughs and accomplishments, including a 2022 meeting with then-Prince Charles.

Sangris also spent 12 years as a band councillor for the YKDFN.

“This is a profound loss for the YKDFN communities of Dettah and Ndilo,” said Meagan Wowk, principal at K’alemi Dene School in Ndilo. “Chief Sangris was a true leader and role model. He worked hard for his communities and was committed to ensuring our students had access to the best education and opportunities.

“He always supported K’alemi Dene School and our students. If we asked for something, he made it happen. Chief Sangris always supported education in Ndilo and Dettah. I know he will be remembered for his wisdom, compassion and community commitment.”

While Sangris’ passing will be felt most acutely among people in his home community, people much farther afield are also mourning.

“Edward Sangris was a great human, an amazing leader, and he loved his people and people in general,” said Jonathan Antoine, who lives hundreds of kilometers from Dettah, in Fort Simpson. “He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers go out to YKDFN and his family. Mahsi, Eddy, for what you did for the North.”

Sangris was born in Dettah, and lived a traditional lifestyle with his family in the community, where he enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing.

Before his time in office, he spent 23 years working as a heavy machinery operator in the mining industry.

His move to politics likely felt predestined to some, as his father Joseph served as Dettah chief for 32 years, and his brother Jonas held the position for 12 years. His other brother Fred is also in politics, currently serving as chief of Ndilo.

“Chief Edward Sangris comes from a long line of leadership for the Yellowknives Dene,” said former YKDFN chief Darrell Beaulieu. “Chief Sangris was an experienced man, on the land and in the community as a leader, as a Yellowknives Dene councillor and chief, and was strong in the language and culture of the Yellowknives Dene. His experience in the mining industry and as a wildlife officer and in boardrooms of business such as Det’on Cho Corporation, Denendeh Development Corp. and Denendeh Investments Inc. has helped advance the growing Indigenous economy in the North.

“He asked many questions, so he may understand the background, issues and possible solutions that was needed to make life better in our communities,” Beaulieu added. “We will miss his engagement and thoughtful discussion on what was important to each one of us.”

The circumstances of Sangris’ death had not been made public as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty noted that flags at city facilities will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on the day of the former chief’s service.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Ed Sangris, former chief of Dettah,” Alty wrote on her Facebook page. “Having served his community for 28 years, he had a deep love and passion for his residents, culture, family and community.

“He taught me a lot, not only in words of advice, but in his leadership,” she added. “I’ll miss our coffee and chats, and his devilish smile and laugh.”