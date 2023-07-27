Residents living in Edzo are now being told to evacuate immediately.

That warning came from Tlicho Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty at around 9:45 p.m Wednesday evening as Behchoko Chief Clifford Daniels declared a state of emergency for the community a short time earlier. The declaration came after the raging wildfire reached the Frank Channel earlier this evening, which puts Edzo at risk.

Lafferty stated that residents of Edzo should head to the muster points at North Arm Park, Mosquito Hill or the sand pits. Lafferty indicated he would be at North Arm to provide assistance.

Lafferty also said if anyone is in need of help, they should reach out as soon as possible.