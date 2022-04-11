Thirty-three young children and adults dropped into the Hay River Library on April 9 to hunt down hidden chocolate eggs and celebrate in anticipation of Easter.

Head librarian Christine Gyapay said Saturday’s event hadn’t been held in the past but was a strong enough draw among families that it is being considered again in the future.

The Blair sisters are all ready for an egg-cellent Easter this coming week. Isabella, five, Sophia, six, Sahra, 11, and Delilah, five took part in the Hay River Public Library’s Easter Egg Hunt, April 9. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

“We have at the library certain programs that we do every year but otherwise we sort of do what is in our interest and what catches the public’s interest,” she said.

“(The egg hunt) is something that worked out so well that we’re thinking of trying it again next year.”

Assistant librarian Marny Twigge oversaw Saturday’s event that included a reserved group enjoying Easter story time followed by a hunt for hidden eggs all throughout the library.

During the event, the library was closed off to the public.

Slade Williams, four, Theo Williams, two, Gordon McMeekin, two, and Mackenzie McMeekin, six enjoy a moment together following the Easter Egg Hunt at the Hay River Library, April 9. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Gyapay said it was the largest group in the library since the Covid-19 pandemic, although there have been smaller scale events.

“I was just so good to have kids and families back in the library,” she said.