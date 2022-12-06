The Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation is celebrating what it’s calling a “remarkable gift,” a $1-million donation from Yellowknife’s Albert and Gladys Eggenberger and family, marking the largest personal gift to the foundation in its history.

“I was absolutely floored by the one-million-dollar donation,” said Patty Olexin-Lang, executive director of the foundation. “You certainly hear about these kinds of donations elsewhere, but never think to hope it would happen here. What an incredible and monumental early Christmas gift for the foundation and Stanton Territorial Hospital.”

Board chair Kristal Melanson expressed the foundation’s deepest gratitude to the Eggenberger family for their generosity and thoughtfulness.

“Truly a historical gift like no other,” she said.

While the $1-million donation will provide support in numerous areas, the foundation team and the Eggenberger family have been discussing opportunities around extended care and the kind of infrastructure and equipment needed to enhance patient recovery.

Albert and Gladys Eggenberger came to Yellowknife in the early 1960s, about 10 years after meeting at the Fairview School of Agriculture in 1951.

Their initial business venture emerged from a building they constructed with a pool hall in the front and a dairy in the back for milk delivery.

They have also been involved in tourism, owning Prelude Lake Lodge and Raven Tours. They’ve operated an ice cream shop and a gold mine. As well, they have built and purchased both residential and commercial properties for many years.

They currently operate both of Yellowknife’s liquor stores, the original since 1973.

“The Northwest Territories has been very good to us,” said Albert Eggenberger. “Our family has thrived here, and we have watched Yellowknife grow into the city it is today. Volunteering for and giving back to our community, and especially the foundation, is important to us as we contribute to a legacy of enhanced services within the hospital. We are grateful to have such incredible health care accessible when needed.”

Jennifer Torode, chief operating officer at Stanton, said, “The hospital is extremely thankful for the Eggenberger family’s tremendous generosity. The number of people this incredible gift will touch and the impact it will have on strengthening patient care and expanding program delivery is unparalleled. Their donation puts us much further ahead and gives us the flexibility and freedom to focus on other areas to improve upon much sooner than we thought.”

The family made the choice to make the substantial financial gift in the hope of inspiring others to donate to the foundation during the holiday season.

To make an online donation, please visit our website, www.stantonfoundation.ca. To discuss other ways to donate, please call the Foundation at sth_foundation@gov.nt.ca or call 867-767-9300 – extension 46825.