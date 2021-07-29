The City of Yellowknife has started summer work on municipal parks.

Accessibility improvements will be made at Fritz Theil Park, Josephine Walcer Park, McNiven Tennis Courts, Tommy Forrest Ball Park, Parker Park, Demelt Park, Moyle Park and Spence Park.

The city will be adding 11 parking stalls and connecting asphalt trails and installing 13 picnic benches and six tables.

These were identified as areas the city should work on “under the broader direction of the accessibility audit implementation plan,” stated Alison Harrower, the City of Yellowknife’s communications adviser.

Council approved that plan in 2019.

These projects are funded through the accessibility capital funding budget, which amounts to $581,000 in 2021, according to Harrower.

Although work on these projects will take place throughout the summer, the city indicated on social media that the parks will remain open.