The Government of Canada and the Northwest Territories pledged eight million dollars over the next two years to help Aurora College fund its transformation to a Polytechnic University.

The move will increase the access to degree-granting programs and applied-training programs to help people with low incomes learn skills to enter the workforce without having to leave home.

Daniel Vandal, the Minister of Northern Affairs said he encourages the territory and Aurora College to do what is necessary to move forward.

“One of the realities for people in Canada’s North is that you haven’t had access to quality education close to home,” said Vandal. “A lack of education leads to a lack of opportunities.”

With 44 goals to transform into the university, they are very confident to have those goals met this year.

The funding announcement builds on the investments from the 2019 budget which includes 40 million dollars over the next five years to support post-secondary options.

The plan to create better quality education in the North came from the co-development partners in Canada’s Arctic and Northern Policy Framework which was created in 2019. It is a part of the goal to support Indigenous peoples and Northerners.

“It will help Indigenous peoples who make up over 50 per cent of the population in the territory,” Vandal said. “Changing the college into a Polytechnic University will also positively impact lower income individuals and families.”