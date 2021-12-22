Health officials announced nine new Covid-19 exposure sites in Yellowknife, Dec. 22 which includes two flights from Calgary.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer advises an abundance of caution when travelling as highly-contagious Omicron spreads south of the border.

“The Omicron variant is highly infectious and is spreading rapidly in southern jurisdictions. All flights entering the Northwest Territories are considered potential COVID-19 contact sites at this time.

The Health Authority is asking those who were at the following locations to either immediately isolate and arrange for a Covid-19 test if they are unvaccinated; or, if they have their jabs, to self-monitor for symptoms and avoid gatherings and activities where the likelihood of transmission is high:

Air Canada flight AC8455 from Calgary to Yellowknife on Dec. 21: Rows 12 to 18

Air Canada Flight AC8457 from Calgary to Yellowknife on Dec. 21: Rows 7-16

Anytime Fitness on Dec. 20 between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Black Knight on Dec. 18 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Fatburger on Dec. 19 between 2:00 pm. and 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Dec. 20 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Co-op on Dec. 20 fro 3:20 p.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Bumper to Bumper on Dec. 20 from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Monkey Tree on Dec. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.