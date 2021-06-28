The COVID-19 outbreak at the Ekati Diamond Mine is offically over.

The outbreak, which began on May 31, involved two confirmed, positive cases from out-of-territory workers who have both recovered.

Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola, declared the outbreak over on June 28.

Though two individuals sounds minimal for an outbreak, an outbreak is defined by the NWT as one or more probable case in a closed facility.

Kandola advised that residents be aware of the Emerging Wisely stages as COVID guidelines begin to ease.

Residents should continue to follow healthy habits like frequent hand washing and staying home when feeling unwell, Kandola said.