We have an election folks.

The Town of Inuvik announced there are eleven people putting their name forward for town council, vying for eight council seats on Sept. 27 after the extended nomination period ended at 3 p.m.

In the running for council are Donovan Arey, Tony Devlin, Ruth Elanik, Jesse Harder, Jillian Fiztpatrick, Grant Gowans, Natasha Kulikowski, Desmond Loreen, Alana Mero, Alfred Moses and Kurt Wainman.

Two people put their names forward for the District Education Authority, with seven positions available. Acclaimed to the Inuvik DEA are Jennifer Costa and James Ruttan.

Any voter who thinks a candidate is not eligible to run for office has until 3 p.m., Sept. 30 to inform the returning officer in writing with the grounds that belief.

Anyone in the race who wants to withdraw has 48 hours to inform the returning officer to submit their attention in writing.