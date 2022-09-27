The availability of the Moderna bivalent Covid-19 vaccine in Nunavut has been expanded to those 45 and older as well as immunocompromised Nunavummiut 12 and older.

The bivalent vaccine is also available to healthcare workers and Aaqqigiarvik Correctional Healing Facility staff and residents.

Bivalent vaccines target two different strains of the same virus. It is an updated vaccine that targets both the original Covid-19 strain and the Omicron variant.

“The bivalent vaccine is the newest tool in our fight against Covid-19,” said Nunavut’s chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson on Sept. 12.

Previous Covid-19 vaccines continue to be available for all Nunavummiut six months and older, appointments for first, second and booster shots can be made at local health centres or public health units.

Eligibility for the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine will widen as supplies of the shots increase.