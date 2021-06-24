From adversity, art.

With Folk on the Rocks barreling toward Yellowknife, organizers announced June 24 that they intend to present a body of new work created by visiting artists while isolated together in a concert in Somba K’e Park called Emerging Wildly.

“Festival artists Cartel Madras, Partner, and Celeigh Cardinal will isolate together in a Yellowknife house where they will live and create new work taking inspiration from their quarantine experiences, Yellowknife, and each other,” a Thursday news release read.

“Folk On The Rocks is thrilled to have developed a special artist residency program out of the Government of the Northwest Territory’s mandatory 14-day isolation period called Emerging Wildly,” festival organizers announced June 24. Image courtesy of FOTR

The free, all-ages concert is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. July 13.

Folk on the Rocks is set to take place July 16 to 18.