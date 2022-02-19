An employment café job fair is making a return on March 2 and will be offered online due to public health restrictions.

The event, organized by the Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CDÉTNO) will be held via Zoom from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than 20 companies and institutions are expected to attend and recruit for open positions.

The employment café, on average, attracts 125 to 175 job seekers and offers opportunities to meet face to face with potential candidates in Yellowknife.

Registration for presentations can be done before Feb. 23 through Eventbrite.