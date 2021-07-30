A wildlife officer shot and killed a black bear found roaming Ndilo on the morning of July 29, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) announced in a Facebook post.

The bear was found near the park on Otto Drive on Latham Island and was shot just before 9 p.m., ENR spokesperson Mike Westwick said.

“This was necessary to protect public safety as the bear had encroached on a number of homes and was displaying behaviors suggesting it had become habituated to city life,” ENR said in its post.

It was around two years old and weighed under 90 kg, Westwick added.

The animal was first spotted on the morning of July 29 on a resident’s deck but fled when it saw a resources officer approaching.

Westwick advised that at this time of year bears are foraging for berries and other food as they prepare for hibernation and sightings should be expected.

Members of the public can prevent bear encounters by not leaving out garbage, food or anything with an odour and avoiding walking alone at night, especially in forested areas.