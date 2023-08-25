Residents of Enterprise were forced to evacuate on Aug. 13, packing what belongings they could, as wildfires threatened communities across the South Slave.

Hours later the hamlet of about 100 people, nestled north of the Alberta border, was consumed by a fast-moving blaze that destroyed the vast majority of local structures, according to resident Tammy Neal.

“I found out tonight there were over 30 homes lost and about six businesses,” she said. “Only about 13 homes still stand along with maybe three businesses.”

Neal’s family, friends and neighbours are “coping and grieving” after learning their homes were destroyed in the blaze.

“I don’t think we are really managing yet,” said Neal. “We are coping and grieving, feeling for our Enterprise friends who also lost their homes and who are displaced. I’m also in shock and saddened for our community that is only recognizable by the few homes and businesses that are left standing.”

“I believe everyone needs to hold on to hope and faith that we will get through this once we’ve all had time to process the reality of this surreal situation and figure out what the next steps are,” she continued.

Neal’s husband went to see if the family home had survived. The images he captured of the community were “devastating,” said Neal. “There is nothing left but ashes and metal.” Photo courtesy of Tammy Neal

Neal has lived in Enterprise for more than 16 years and served as the hamlet’s senior administrative officer from 2016 to 2022.

Describing the community, Neal said, “It is beautiful and the people are wonderful. Like any community, people butt heads at times, but at the end of the day they come together for celebrations and to support each other through difficult times.

“I really enjoyed my job and the residents,” she continued. “Enterprise has so much potential to grow and prosper and still does, despite this tragedy.”

When residents were told to flee, Neal was at Mackenzie Cabins, her recently opened business located just south of the Deh Cho Bridge, 130 km from Enterprise.

“My daughter texted me pictures of the smoke around lunch time… it concerned me because the smoke was different than any other smoke I’ve seen in my life,” she recalled.

“My husband said when the smoke is low, the fire is close. We discussed going to gather some important belongings, but the road was closed. Next thing I knew there was an evacuation order and we were really helpless. We had no time to go home and pack anything, even if the road did open. All we could do is wait and hope for the best.

“We hadn’t heard a thing for a few days because the community was evacuated an no one was left,” she added.

Once the road opened, Neal’s husband went to see if the family home had survived.

“It didn’t,” she said.

The images he took of the wildfire’s trail of destruction were “devastating,” she said.

Rubble, piles of ash and the warped shells of vehicles mark the spots where homes and businesses once stood.

“There is nothing left but ashes and metal. It’s heart wrenching to see years of hard work burned to rubble,” she said. “We are not the only ones who lost our homes, there were many others, including my daughter.

“The worry is not over, my son and family are evacuated from Hay River and we are waiting to hear what happens with that fire,” added.

With Enterprise evacuees spread across B.C. and Alberta, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help them rebuild their lives.

“What do these people have to go home to? Where will they go? How will they start over? They need something to start with,” it states. “I realize that times are tough everywhere right now, but even a dollar can make a difference because every dollar adds up.”

Displaced residents are being asked to keep all their receipts; register as evacuees with the GNWT and call their cable, internet and insurance providers to explain the situation, according to an Aug. 20 news release from the Hamlet of Enterprise.

The municipality is also urging people to watch out for scammers who “know of our situation.”

“Do ‘not’ click a link you do not know,” states the release. “Do ‘not’ answer texts or email if unsure who it truly is. If an email or text says they are your bank or insurance company and you’re not sure – call the bank or insurance company phone number you already know or Google the business phone line.”

The hamlet is asking residents to join a private WhatsApp group for Enterprise residents called Hamlet of Enterprise.

The news release came after the GNWT declared a territorial state of emergency as more than 200 wildfires burned across the territory.