Wildfires in Enterprise have caused more damage to the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link.

New North Networks provided an update at approximately 2 p.m. Aug. 15.

“In addition to the problem between Inuvik and Fort Good Hope, that will need to be repaired as well,” said the notice. “There is no projection for either of these repairs.

“In the meantime, we have managed to get some satellite services operational, although we are still working on stability. We have been able to bring most services online and will continue to work at improving services.

“Our thoughts go out to all the people of the evacuated communities and especially the people of Enterprise who have lost so much.”

Service through NorthwesTel is also limited by the fibre link outage, says the company in an update on its services posted to its Facebook at noon Aug. 15.

Inuvik, Tuktoyaktuk, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik and Fort McPherson are still able to access telecommunication services, but internet is limited due to the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link being damaged by fire.

However, hay River, High Level, Fort Smith, Enterprise, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution and Jean-Marie River currently do not have access to internet, long distance phone calls or cellular service.

“We are coordinating with the emergency management office to access sites and repair service as quickly as we can safely do so,” says the notice.

NorthwesTel is asking customers to visit their website for the most up to date information on service outages.

Internet in Inuvik was cut off Aug. 7 when fires damaged the line somewhere between Inuvik and Fort Good Hope. Access to the line has been limited by smoke limiting visibility and dangerous conditions on the ground.

Both Northwestel and New North Networks have established alternative lines to keep customers on basic service, but use of streaming services is being discouraged due to low bandwidth.

The outage is complicating communication efforts during management of the Inuvik Wildfire EV014, which as of 10 p..m. Aug. 14, remains 12 kilometres outside of Inuvik and is holding at 35,583 hectares in size. NWT Fire says it expects it to move away from Inuvik in the coming days.

”Temperatures dropped to single digits overnight with scattered precipitation, which helped crews and slowed the fire’s spread for the second night in a row,” reads the update. “Today winds are expected to shift, and push the head of the fire away from Inuvik.

“Four fire crews and helicopters are doing reconnaissance on the north side of the fire, and assessing value protection needs. “

Some residents were awakened shortly after midnight and again at 1 a.m. by a low flying aircraft.

Canadian Forces public affairs officer Maxime Cliche said both CF-18 fighter jets and C130 Hercules aircraft were conducting operations out of the Inuvik Forward Operating Base.

“As part of NORAD operations, NORAD CF-18 Hornets and a CC-130 Hercules are currently at Forward Operating Location Inuvik,” she said. “NORAD operates out of a variety of locations across North America on a regular basis, including in the Arctic. These operations in Inuvik are normal and are part of NORAD mission of aerospace warning and aerospace control.”

There was confusion Aug. 12 when an update from NWT Fire stated that “Inuvik has issued an evacuation notice due to this wildfire. All residents should be ready to leave on short notice” which is the language used for Level 2 evacuation notice. However, the town remains at Level 1 or Evacuation Notice/Advisory – meaning residents “need to be aware of an increased risk to the community due to wildfire in the area, and to be prepared.”

The NWT Wildfire Update website still states that residents should be ready to leave on short notice as of 10:30 a.m., Aug. 14 – however a note has been added saying “The Evacuation Notice remains in place and has not been escalated. “

The Town of Inuvik is asking all residents to do the following:

1. Review your household emergency plan

2. Ensure you have an emergency kit

3. Pre-register on the Evacuee Registration Portal