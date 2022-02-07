Residents of the East Channel Region of the Northwest Territories, including Tuktoyaktuk, were advised on Sunday evening to take extra precautions against extreme cold.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 6, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for the East Channel Region, warning of temperatures dropping below -50°C overnight.

As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, temperatures in the region were at -51°C with wind chill, and wind speeds of 25 kilometres per hour.

Due to the cold, Environment Canada advises residents of the region to stay dry and to cover up any exposed skin to avoid frostbite.

The warning also includes a stern message to pet owners: “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Environment Canada said the weather was expected to subside sometime on Monday afternoon. However, temperatures Monday night are expected to drop to -42 with wind chill. No other weather warnings or watches were in place for the rest of the territory at the time.