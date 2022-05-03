An inmate who spent the night on the run from the Fort Smith correctional facility is back in police custody, the territorial government announced on May 3.

The man escaped the Fort Smith Correctional Complex on the evening April 30 and he was arrested the morning of May 1, according to a Tuesday news release from the GNWT Department of Justice.

The department did not provide information as to what the offender was jailed for, nor would they say where he was found.

Media spokesperson Julia Plourde stated that a full critical incident review will be conducted by the department to determine how the escape happened and where improvements need to be made.

“The Department of Justice has the responsibility to uphold the protection and safety of individuals in our care and custody as well as the safety of our staff and the public with the utmost diligence,” Plourde said. “The Department of Justice wants to thank G Division RCMP for their assistance.”

The RCMP didn’t provide immediate responses to NNSL Media’s questions on the afternoon of May 3.