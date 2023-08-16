An evacuation order for Highway 3 has been extended to Yellowknife’s municipal boundaries.

NWT Fire communicated the update on Wednesday morning, advising anyone between Kilometre 284-329 to leave as soon as it’s safe.

“Westerly winds are expected today which will push the fire further east. While we do not expect the fire to move to this end point before the weekend, it is important to be safe,” NWT Fire stated.

Although this extension of the evacuation order does not mean that Highway 3 is closed, “highway staff will allow you to proceed if you are leaving regardless of highway closures. Officers will go (door to door) to ensure people have received this message,” the news release added.