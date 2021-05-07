The Town of Hay River has called an evacuation order of Vale Island.

A notice appeared on the town’s Facebook page on May 7 stating that due to a flood threat that the evacuation order was ordered.

Residents are required to register at the the Hay River Community Centre (Recreation Centre) or at 833-699-0188 before evacuating the community,” states the notice.

“Any household that has evacuees who are in self-isolation, have COVID-19 or are demonstrating COVID symptoms, must call the Registration Centre.”

These people cannot not enter the Registration Centre.

For those individuals requiring assistance evacuating please contact 833-699-0188.

Advertisement

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.