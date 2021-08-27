As cases continue to rise in the region, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced Aug. 17 there is evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Yellowknife.

Chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola says people should now consider all Yellowknife indoor, public spaces as COVID-19 exposure sites.

The CPHO recoommends limiting indoor gathering to help reduce transmission.

NWT listed the Explorer Hotel as a exposure location in the hotel’s main lobbies earlier on Aug. 27.

RELATED REPORTING: Yellowknife’s Explorer Hotel listed as COVID-19 exposure location

According to the OCPHO, there are 264 active cases of COVID-19 in NWT, 38 of the cases in Yellowknife.