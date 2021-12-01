Starting Dec. 4, the City of Yellowknife will launch a Shop Local Scavenger Hunt.

The purpose of the event is “to encourage local spending this holiday season.”

Funding for the scavenger hunt is provided by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and the NWT Chamber of Commerce.

Each hunt focuses on a different area of the city.

The first of two ‘Explore The City’ scavenger hunts is scheduled for this Saturday at 2 p.m. in the downtown area.

The municipality has hidden six clues that will take participants around the downtown area to find answers and explore different stores.

No registration is required to participate.

The city provided a clue prior to the start of the event, saying residents should “spark” their interest. This being in reference to ‘Sparky,’ the Yellowknife Co-op’s car share vehicle.

The first person to reach the end and receive the prize ticket wins a $2,000 staycation, a $500 shopping spree at Overlander Sports and a $300 gift certificate for Sushi Cafe.