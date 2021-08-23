A Canadian North flight from Yellowknife to Norman Wells is identified as a COVID-19 exposure location, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said in a news release, Aug. 22.

Partially-vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers in rows 14 to 20 on flight 244 on Aug. 21 must isolate for 10 days and arrange COVID-19 testing.

Fully-vaccinated passengers in those rows must self-monitor and if symptoms develop isolate immediately and seek testing.

The notification followed advisories issued for three stores in Fort Providence but no new COVID-19 cases were announced over the weekend.