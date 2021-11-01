Halloween was legitimately scary in Ulukhaktok this year, as the community hunkered down in the wake of an Oct. 29 exposure notification.

While not published online until Nov. 1, the news had reached the town by Oct. 31, as no trick or treating was held in the community.

Anyone who was on Canadian North Flight CN260 from Yellowknife to Ulukhaktok on Oct. 29, which flew from 10:20 a.m. to 12: 45 p.m., is asked to isolate for 10 days and arrange testing, starting immedietely, if only partially or not vaccinated. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is asked to self monitor and go into isolation if symptoms develop.