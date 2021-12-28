The Government of Nunavut has issued five Covid-19 exposure notices for various Iqaluit locations. These include the Astro Theatre, NuBrew Pub, the Royal Canadian Legion, the Granite Room restaurant and the Chartroom Lounge. The exposure notices are as follows:

– Chartroom Lounge, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. to closing;

– Discovery Lodge, Granite Room restaurant, Dec. 22, 7 to 8 p.m.;

– NuBrew Pub, Dec. 22, 8 to 9 p.m.;

– Astro Theatre, Dec. 22, 8:30 p.m. screening of the Sing 2 movie;

– Royal Canadian Legion, Dec. 22, 9 to 9:45 p.m.

Anyone who has been to the following locations should self-monitor for symptoms until Jan. 5 (Jan. 4 for Chartroom), regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who is unvaccinated at the following locations at these times should call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 to arrange for testing. Those who develop symptoms of Covid-19 are also asked to call the hotline for testing.