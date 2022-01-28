A post circulating on Yellowknife Facebook groups and feeds appears to advertise details to join a local vehicle convoy in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates on Jan. 29.

The words, “We support truckers” are centred over a red maple leaf followed by “Leaving from Fred Henne Territorial Park…2p.m.”

The person behind a Facebook post advertising a meeting time and place for those in support of protesting truckers has yet to claim their involvement. Image courtesy of Facebook

After the federal government announced international truckers would have to show proof of vaccination to enter the country, long-haul truckers from the U.S. and Canada, along with a growing gaggle of supporters, are making their way to the country’s capital to protest the call on Jan. 29.

So far, whomever is behind the post hasn’t made themselves known and some Facebook users are dismissing it as a scam.

Some groups, like Yellowknife news and current events shared the post, but later removed it.

When asked about police presence at the potential event, Yellowknife RCMP said they’re “still in the information gathering stage.”