The Nunavut Municipal Training Organization is partnering up with Nunavut’s Department of Family Services to help deliver class 5 and 7 driver training courses for up to 105 participants in Coral Harbour, Arviat, Cambridge Bay, Kinngait, Rankin Inlet, Kugluktuk and Pangnirtung.

“We know the lack of a calid Class 5 driver’s license is a major impediment to gainful employment for many Nunavummiut. A valid drivers licence enables the holder to seek employment with small businesses and municipalities where drivers are needed,” said Margaret Nakashuk, minister of family services on June 6.

This training will come at a cost of $787,291, she adds and it will be delivered with the assistance of the Department of Economic Development and Transportation’s Motor Vehicles Division.

“The Targeted Labour Market Program provides funding to eligible employers, institutions, and training providers to deliver education and training to equip Nunavummiut with transferable skills and credientials that are recognized and in-demand for the territory. We are ensuring that Nunavummiut develop knowledge and skills aligned to current and future labour market demands.”