For the first time in 24 years, Peggy Curtis Field was host to the Pat Tingmiak Memorial Tournament Aug. 6 to 7.

The tournament is named after a longtime ball player and advocate for sports in Inuvik.

Pat Tingmiak’s granddaughter Ella throws the first pitch to Glen Tingmiak during the opening ceremony. Interest in the tournament was so great organizers are now planning on establishing a little league in Inuvik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Bringing fastball back to the community has been a dream of many athletes for years, but with the addition of a second field Glen Tingmiak said a group organized the tournament to gauge interest in playing. When the dust settled, the Speed Demons emerged the winners of the tournament.

Mo Ipana prepares to knock one to the fences. Five pitchers and three catchers rotated through the teams throughout the weekend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

With five teams fully benched for the two-day tournament, including 12 from out of town, Tingmiak said the interest was far greater than expected and organizers were now looking towards setting up both an adult and a youth fastball league for next summer.

Mo Ipana lets loose but misses a pitch by Josh Campbell. Because of the higher velocity of the game, all bats needed to be ASA certified. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Barry Johnson clamps down on a tossed ball to stop a player in the act of stealing second. Many of the athletes last played this tournament as kids. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jeremy Lennie connects with a pitch to knock a ball deep out into right field. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo