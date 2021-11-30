Health Canada’s approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for those 5 to 11 years of age triggered the delivery of 6,000 doses to the NWT on Nov. 25.

Booking was made available at 5:30 p.m. that same day, and parent Daron Letts was among those jumping at the opportunity for his children.

“In our family, we’ve all received the full number of vaccine doses we are able to receive at this date, and every time we’ve visited the clinic as adults or with our children, we have been blown away by the organization and patience of the front-line staff,” said Letts.

Reverie Letts and Osler Letts pick a toy out of a box for their visit to the clinic at the Centre Square Mall, by appointment. Photo courtesy of Daron Letts

“We know they’ve been working absolutely full tilt for us all for two years, and they’re still caring and committed to keeping the NWT as safe as it can be. It was easier than a trip to the dentist, no offence to dental staff,” said Letts.

Osler Letts, 8, was one of the three Letts siblings waiting in line to receive his vaccination. Photo courtesy of Daron Letts

Now, having their three youngest children — Baigh Letts, 5, Reverie Letts, 6, and Osler Letts, 8 — vaccinated, Daron is relieved to know his kids are “as protected as they can be.”

“We are so thankful that our community and the health-care system is working together more and more to keep the North, particularly Elders and immunocompromised households, as safe as possible as the pandemic continues,” said Letts.

According to Health Minister Julie Green during the announcement of the 6,000 Pfizer vaccines, it is the territorial government’s goal to “ensure that every eligible child in the territory has an opportunity to receive their first vaccine dose by Dec. 15.”

Reverie Letts, 6, receives her Pfizer dose at the Centre Square Mall clinic. Photo courtesy of Daron Letts

“Our children all felt proud and thankful to receive their vaccination,” said Letts, who took them to the Centre Square Mall clinic, by appointment. “They knew they were doing their part and did not fight it. Our five-year old fights to put on a snowsuit and neck warmer every morning — so that really says something.”

Green also confirmed during a Legislative Assembly meeting on Nov. 23, that once 14 days had passed after they received their first shot, a children could be exempted from self-isolation after out-of-territory travel.