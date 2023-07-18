A piece of Paulatuk’s history has been restored with the help of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Father’s House, a Catholic Mission House and the one-time home of the local priest, was built in 1935 but had fallen in disrepair. For the last 20 years it has sat empty.

“Angma (Siglit language) ‘Open’. Father’s House was always ‘Open’ and Father always welcoming,” said Paulatuk Mayor Ray Ruben and hamlet councillor Marlene Wilkie in a statement. “It was the heart of the community. There are many memories associated with the building.”

But over the last five years repairs on the building have been done thanks to donations from the Deschamps family and the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, a Catholic service group which also fills sea-cans with food and supplies for many Northern communities, including Inuvik, Paulatuk, Aklavik, Tuktoyaktuk, Ulukhaktok, Whale Cove and Gjoa Haven, among others.

Father’s House will now serve as a thrift store and food bank for the community.

Many hands worked on the restoration, including Diocese of Mackenzie-Fort Smith bishop Most Rev. Jon Hansen, who once served as the pastor in Inuvik.

“I am very grateful to the hardworking, committed volunteers from the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul and to the community members of Paulatuk who have opened their hearts to them over the past number of years,” said Hansen. “A lot of people have put many hours of loving work into this project, and I am looking forward to celebrating the fruits of that work with the entire community.”

A grand opening will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 5 p.m.