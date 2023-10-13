The federal government is investing just over $24 million in the new wellness and recovery centre in Yellowknife, Member of Parliament Michael McLeod and NWT Health Minister Julie Green announced on Oct. 13.

“Our government’s investment in the wellness and recovery centre reflects our commitment to advancing reconciliation while addressing homelessness in Yellowknife,” McLeod said in a news release. “This new facility will provide essential social services in an enhanced facility that replaces the current temporary sobering centre.

“By offering a nurturing environment and comprehensive programs that empower individuals facing homelessness to rebuild their lives, we are supporting stronger Northern communities, ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home.”

The yet-to-be-built facility is slated for completion in late 2025. It will offer services for people experiencing homelessness, hunger, addictions and mental health challenges.

It will feature cultural programming, counselling, holistic well-being initiatives and more.

“The federal funding investment of more than $24 million represents a shared commitment to providing a secure, safe haven for those in need, offering access to essential services, food, shelter and a sense of belonging,” said Green. “I want to thank all our partners and Yellowknifers for their continued support in advancing this important work.”

The centre will be built in keeping with “Canada’s commitment to environmental protection,” the news release stated, and will incorporate energy-efficient features like an LED lighting system, biomass boiler and heat recovery ventilator to warm the building.

The Government of Canada’s $24 million investment will be made under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, which aims to “improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs,” the release said.