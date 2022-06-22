Fifteen community-based seniors projects in the NWT, including four in Yellowknife, will share $367,000 in federal funding, MP Michael McLeod announced Wednesday.

The organizations behind the projects applied through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, which provides up to $25,000 per initiative. The program’s five objectives are volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of Elder abuse, supporting social participation and providing capital assistance.

Among the Yellowknife projects receiving support is College Nordique’s Tlicho classes, which allow for the sharing of language and culture in what is described as an inter-generational and cross-cultural mentoring project.

“We, the staff and students at College Nordique, are excited to be continuing with the New Horizons for Seniors Program again this year,” said Rosie Benning, language school manager at College Nordique. “The cross-cultural experiences between Indigenous Elders and people across the NWT have been so meaningful for the communities. As Elders and seniors to share their knowledge of their culture and language, we are taking important steps toward language revitalization. We encourage everyone to sign up for the program and continue to put reconciliation into action.”

AVENS was also a successful applicant. That organization will put $25,000 toward an “outdoor oasis,” where seniors will be able to garden and participate in education sessions.

Seniors involved with the Yellowknife Uplifts Society will provide support groups and healing camps with cultural activities in order to expand awareness of Elder abuse, including financial abuse. The Government of Canada approved $25,000 for that purpose.

The Yellowknife Curling Club has been granted $19,032 for a seniors curling program.

“The Yellowknife Curling Club is very pleased that our application to the New Horizons for Seniors Program was approved. The sport of curling is a great way to stay active and make new friends during our long Northern winters,” said Bridget White, manager of the Yellowknife Curling Club. “This upcoming 2022-2023 season we will be able to cover the cost of membership, curling instruction and other related program fees. Our seniors drop in league meets every Monday afternoon from October to March for a draw (game) and a social half hour with snacks afterwards. Registration will be announced in September with more details on how to join.”

Speaking about the New Horizons for Seniors Program, McLeod said, “the Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors in the NWT to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality.”