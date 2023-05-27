The federal government has announced $500,000 in funding for crisis hotlines responding to gender-based violence in the NWT.

The annoucement was made at Greenstone Building in Yellowknife on Wednesday by Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth of Canada. Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Health and Social Services Minister (HSS) Julie Green, and NWT MP Michael McLeod were also on hand.

Ien stated that the funding is part of a $30-million commitment to support crisis hotlines across Canada, which have seen an increase in demand and severity of violence since the start of the pandemic.

Ien said that the funding will ensure that people experiencing gender-based violence have access to round-the-clock support and services, no matter where they live or when they need help.

“This is a result of listening,” said Ien. “This is a result of acting and understanding that the people on the frontlines needed help and doing this together with provinces and territories.”

Wawzonek said that any approach to gender-based violence must address root causes as well as the underlying issues related to gender equality and discrimination against people in NWT.

“The latest statistics that we have told us that the NWT continues to have the second-highest rate of police-reported family violence in Canada,” said Wawzonek.

Green said the funding will help strengthen the delivery of crisis hotlines, which are lifelines for survivors of gender-based violence in remote and isolated commmunities.

She also commended the work of NWT family violence shelters and the NWT Shelter Network, which will use the funding to provide ongoing and vital supports to women and families in need.

“They are committed to maintaining these lifelines and responding to people in crisis,” said Green. “This will make the NWT hotlines dependable and accessible to those who rely on.”

Green added that the GNWT already has established programs and supports for working with individuals for themselves and family members out of hazardous situations, including workshops and materials readily available, and support programs for victims of domestic abuse.

“The pivot point for many of these initiatives and programs is the crisis hotline,” she said. “Today’s funding announcement represents a significant step forward in addressing disparities and ensuring that our services are accessible to all.”