The federal government and NWT communities are investing almost $50 million in road upgrades across the territory, according to a joint news release with the GNWT on July 23.

Eighteen road projects in all regions of the NWT will receive more than $37 million through the federal Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada Plan and NWT communities will contribute over $12.3 million.

Michael McLeod, MP for the NWT made the announcement on behalf of Maryam Monsef, minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; along with Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson.

Noteworthy among the 18 projects are a combined total of more than $9 million in investments for Yellowknife’s 2022-2023 Paving Project to improve 3,351 metres of roads in the city; $5.3 million for rehabilitating roads in Hay River; and $4.8 million to construct about 2.5 kilometres of new roads in Behchokǫ̀ as part of a new subdivision project in Rae.

“Strategic investments in transportation infrastructure help improve local roads and increase public safety,” said McLeod. “These upgrades mean that families are better able to travel safely to and from work, school and other activities, improving the quality of life for residents of the NWT.”

Thompson said maintaining roads and highways are critical to ensure the safety of NWT communities.

“Through the continued partnership between federal, territorial and community governments these projects will encourage prosperity in the NWT for years to come,” he said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects across the country.